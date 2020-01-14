Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 433.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 168.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,248 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

