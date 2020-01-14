Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 10,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,314,000 after buying an additional 151,528 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 232,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

