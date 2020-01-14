Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,243 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,319,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,700,000 after purchasing an additional 388,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

NYSE M opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

