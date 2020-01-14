Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,017 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

