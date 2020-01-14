Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 122 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

NYSE DLR opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

