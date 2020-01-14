Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Spotify’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

