Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $297.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $303.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

