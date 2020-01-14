Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 730 at Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRE. Investec upgraded Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 721.20 ($9.49).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 771 ($10.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 752.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 715.20. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,710.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

