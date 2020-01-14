Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.06 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 908,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

