Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

LGORF stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

