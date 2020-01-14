Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.39

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 762085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

LMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Leagold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.25 to C$2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$160.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Leagold Mining Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

