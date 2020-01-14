Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.42.

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,720,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lendingtree by 142.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lendingtree by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lendingtree by 41.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $314.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $249.24 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

