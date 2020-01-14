Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Short Interest Up 45.5% in December

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE LEN.B opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01. Lennar has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

