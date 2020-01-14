Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.78 Million

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report $24.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the lowest is $14.46 million. Limoneira posted sales of $14.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.39 million to $170.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.19 million, with estimates ranging from $190.49 million to $205.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.