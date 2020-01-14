Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LECO. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 542,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

