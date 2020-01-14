Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of LIND opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $892.80 million, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,012,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 121,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

