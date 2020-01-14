Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

LINX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Linx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linx to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Linx stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. Linx has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Linx in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

