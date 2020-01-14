LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

