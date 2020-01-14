LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

