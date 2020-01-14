Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after buying an additional 788,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

