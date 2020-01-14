Luceco (LON:LUCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Luceco in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Luceco stock opened at GBX 142.25 ($1.87) on Monday. Luceco has a 12 month low of GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.40 ($1.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $229.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

