Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.22-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.22-2.25 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.01. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $130.57 and a twelve month high of $239.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.27.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

