LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 17,440,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,513,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,909 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,627.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

