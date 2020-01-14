MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MAG opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

