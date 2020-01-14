MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNKD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.

MNKD opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $334.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MannKind by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

