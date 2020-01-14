ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

NYSE:MAN opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $98.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,593 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

