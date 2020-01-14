Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

