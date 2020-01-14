McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 107,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 62.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

McDermott International stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in McDermott International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 724,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,989,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDermott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in McDermott International by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in McDermott International by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.