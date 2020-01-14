Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.56. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

