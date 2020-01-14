Methanex Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Shares of MEOH opened at $39.00 on Monday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Methanex by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

