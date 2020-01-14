Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives GBX 1,683.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,683.33 ($22.14).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

LON:MCRO opened at GBX 1,130.20 ($14.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,088.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,301.70. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

