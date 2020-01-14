Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBOT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

