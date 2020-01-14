Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.28.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,245.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

