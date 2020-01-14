Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

