Mizuho Upgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of QRVO opened at $115.74 on Friday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 755.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 467,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13,099.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,861 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

