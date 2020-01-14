Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,253.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $8,253.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

