MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSC. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti cut MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $940.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,739.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $609,180.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 1,033.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,128,000 after acquiring an additional 254,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

