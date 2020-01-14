National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.72.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.34. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$16.63.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

