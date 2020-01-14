Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTUS. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $283,271.40. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $471,380.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

