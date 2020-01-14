Navient (NAVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.