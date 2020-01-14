Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Shares of NAV opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 77.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 24.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

