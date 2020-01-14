Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NMRK stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $8,787,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

