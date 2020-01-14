Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.