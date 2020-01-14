NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock opened at C$55.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.99.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.07 billion.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

