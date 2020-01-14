NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $246.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.69. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $169.35 and a 52-week high of $246.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

