NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. NIC has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of NIC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of NIC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 150.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 66.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

