Nicholas Gresham Purchases 32 Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham bought 32 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($197.42).

Nicholas Gresham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Gresham bought 31 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £153.45 ($201.85).

Superdry stock opened at GBX 406.40 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $337.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 494.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 443.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.