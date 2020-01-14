NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. NN reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NNBR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NN by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NN by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NN by 150.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NN by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $353.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.82. NN has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

