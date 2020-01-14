Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 399,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 103,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.11%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

