Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,670,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 30,120,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

